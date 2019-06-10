 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 03:11 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 05:04
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Dominick Reuter
David Ortiz, the legendary former Boston Red Sox slugger, has been shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic's capital.

Dominican-American Ortiz, nicknamed Big Papi, was shot in the back during an "incident" at a club in Santo Domingo, according to reports citing the local police spokesperson. Other sources indicate Ortiz was shot in the leg. 

Upon his admission to the emergency room, Ortiz appeared afraid for his life. “Please do not let me die; I am a good man,” he said, according to one of the medics.

Dominican National Police spokesman Felix Durán Mejia said that a gunman approached Ortiz on a motorcycle before opening fire. The man has been identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia. Videos posted online appear to show him beaten and bloodied after he was apprehended, apparently by other club visitors at the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident has also appeared, showing people scattering during the attack.

In hospital, Ortiz successfully underwent surgery, according to his father and brother, who said that no vitals had been hit and that Ortiz is stable and expected to make a full recovery.

Ortiz’s attacker also injured another man and was arrested on the scene before he could flee, Dominican journalist Jose Monegro reported on Twitter. The assailant apparently fired only one shot, injuring both Ortiz and TV presenter Jhoel López.

Lopez was shot in the leg and is also out of danger.  

The attack had "nothing to do with robbery", Director of the National Police Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte told the media, contradicting earlier reports.

Ortiz retired from Major League Baseball in 2016 after playing 20 seasons. Having started with Minnesota Twins, he found fame after signing with the Red Sox in 2003. With 485 home runs, 1,569 runs batted in and 2,192 hits, Ortiz is considered one of the best hitters in baseball history.

