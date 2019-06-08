Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls: How to watch Saturday's super middleweight showdown from New York

Gennady Golovkin competes on Saturday night for the first time since his maiden career loss to 'Canelo' Alvarez last year, with undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls the man tasked with facing the Kazakh superstar.

Golovkin's majority decision defeat to 'Canelo' last September is the one mark on an otherwise (mostly) unblemished career record which has seen the man known as 'GGG' rise the ranks to pound-for-pound supremacy.

However, now shorn of his IBO, WBA Super, WBC middleweight titles since the defeat to Alvarez, 37-year-old Golovkin will look to bounce back into the win column against Rolls, the 19-0 Ontario native.

Also on rt.com Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls: Middleweight star speaks ahead of New York return

Rolls enters the bout with a significant experience disadvantage in comparison to Golovkin, one of the sport's top names.

But the Canadian will be keen to present a difficult challenge to the former champion, particularly with the surprise result of last weekend's heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr still fresh in the memory.

Where and when does the fight take place?

Golovkin vs Rolls will begin late Saturday/early Sunday from Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the first punches expected to be thrown at around 11 - 11.30pm local time (4 - 4.30am UK).

How to watch?

UK viewers will be able to watch the fight via Sky Sports Action while US fans can access the fight via the DAZN subscription streaming service. Viewers in different markets are advised to check their local listings.

Full fight card

Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls - Super Middleweight

Ali Akhmedov vs Marcus McDaniel - Super Middleweight

Brian Ceballo vs Bakhtiyar Eyubov - Welterweight

Charles Conwell vs Courtney Pennington Jr. - Middleweight

Israil Madimov vs Norberto Gonzalez Jr - Middleweight

Nikita Ababiy vs Juan Francisco Barajas - Middleweight

Johnathan Arroyo vs Jordan Morales - Welterweight