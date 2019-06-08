UFC 238 fact sheet: Where to watch, what time and who is fighting?

Two title fights will headline the UFC's fight card in the United Center in Chicago on Saturday night, but a lightweight encounter between in-form duo Tony Ferguson and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone threatens to steal the show.

Who's fighting for a title?

The featured bout will see UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo's bid to join the exclusive 'champ champ' club when he takes on Brazilian buzzsaw Marlon Moraes with the vacant bantamweight title up for grabs.

The 135lb division has been in a state of flux since the championship was vacated by former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw in the wake of him testing positive for prohibited substance EPO around the time of his 32-second TKO defeat to Cejudo in January.

Cejudo, an 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, has stated that a second UFC title would cement his status as one of the greatest combat athletes in history - a point which will be hard to argue if he manages to overcome the dangerous Moraes, a fighter who has lost just once in his last 18 contests.

In the co-main event, Russia's UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is the heavy favorite to retain her title against Jessica Eye. Ohio native Eye has won three straight at 125lbs to put her in title contention, but will need a career-best performance to outlast the fighter known as 'Bullet'.

Who else is on the card?

To borrow a phrase from renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the undoubted 'people's main event' on Saturday is the lightweight top contender match-up between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

Ferguson is one of the division's most exciting fighters, employing a dynamic arsenal of stand-up and ground attacks to compile an 11-fight winning streak in the division. But in Cerrone he faces an opponent with a skillset that mirrors much of his own. This has 'fight of the year' potential written all over it.

Elsewhere, two fascinating bantamweight fights should provide further clarity for the 135lb division shorn of Dillashaw, as Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz look to settle the score after a war of words in advance of their bout, while Russian sensation Petr Yan will look for his fifth win inside of the last 12 months against the always-tough Jimmie Rivera.

In addition to the above, veterans Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Ricardo Lamas will both compete while Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa will look to rebound from his first career defeat when he takes on Bulgaria's Blagoy Ivanov.

Where can I watch?

The fights will be available on pay-per-view in the United States and on BT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom & Ireland. Check your local listings for broadcast details in other markets.

What time does it begin?

The prelims kick off at 6:00pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card beginning four hours later. You can expect the main event to start in the region of 5:30am GMT (11:30pm ET and 9:30pm PT).