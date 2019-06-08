French Open: Former tennis pros criticize organizers over semi-final suspension

Tournament organizers have been criticized after suspending play in Friday's French Open semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem because of wind and rain at Roland Garros.

Play was halted with Djokovic on the ropes and Thiem leading 6-2, 3-6, 3-1, with former pros coming out to criticize the organizers for suspending play.

"This is going to sting," said former world number one Jim Courier, who is working the event for UK broadcaster ITV.

"These conditions are very difficult for Novak, these are very advantageous for Dominic Thiem.

"(Rafael) Nadal and (Roger) Federer came ready to accept the conditions and so did Thiem. But Novak came ready to not like them.

"The happiest person right now would be Novak on his way back home."

Courier wasn't the only one openly critical of the decision, with former women's number one Amelie Mauresmo declaring: "We have hit rock bottom."

There had been suggestions that Djokovic had actually left the venue before play was officially postponed for the day, but those stories were refuted by tournament director Guy Forget.

"I do not know who left first, but the two players were told exactly at the same time," he said.

"They looked at each other and said 'OK'."

And a statement from the tournament organizers defended the decision by the tournament referee to cease play.

"The tournament referee decided to halt the match because conditions were becoming more and more difficult (including gusts of wind of up to 90 kph)," it began.

"There had already been two interruptions and the forecast predicted fresh showers in the hours to follow. This uncertainty led the referee to opt for an immediate postponement."

Play will resume at midday local time with Thiem a break up in the third set, with weather forecasts looking more positive for a successful day's play at Roland Garros.

The winner will move on to face Rafael Nadal in the final after the Spanish star demolished Roger Federer in the first semi-final on Friday.