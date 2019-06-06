‘Dancing on ice!’: Jose Mourinho laughs off THAT slip at Russian ice hockey game (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho has shown his lighter side by laughing off his infamous tumble at an ice hockey game near Moscow earlier this year.

Mourinho took a fall at the KHL game between Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg at Balashikha Arena just oustide the Russian capital back in February, while taking the puck onto the ice for the ceremonial face-off.

The incident was caught on camera and widely shared around the world – prompting merriment at the former Manchester United manager’s expense.

But Mourinho himself has seen the funny side of the slip, making light of it while filming a farewell video for RT as his series ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’ drew to a close.

Throwing a farewell party, RT rolled out the red carpet for Mourinho which appeared to bring back memories of his fall – which he jokingly referred to as his “dancing on ice.”

This time, though, Mourinho made it along the carpet without any mishaps, signing off by saying he had “nailed it.”

Mourinho’s Champions League shows on RT have racked up well over 2 million views on YouTube, as football fans have lapped up his analysis of this year’s thrilling edition of Europe’s top club competition, as well personal insights into his life as a manager.

The latest episode covering the tournament finale and Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur can be viewed here: