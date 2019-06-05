'I had no panic attack': Anthony Joshua opens up after shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr

Former heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has opened up after his stunning TKO defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at the weekend.

Joshua was knocked to the floor four times in a shock result in New York City as the unfancied Ruiz Jr produced one of the biggest world title upsets in heavyweight boxing history.

And, speaking from New York after his defeat, a philosophical Joshua spoke candidly about his loss, and offered no excuses for his performance on the night and his subsequent defeat.

"Losing isn't in anyone's nature, whether you're playing chess, Playstation or competing in a high level in sport or in business," he mused.

"And I took my first loss."

Some suggested Joshua froze during his bout at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena, with some suggesting the Brit was suffering some sort of panic attack during the contest.

But Joshua refuted those suggestions, saying: "I had no panic attack.

"I have to take my loss like a man. No blaming anyone, no blaming anything.

"I am the one who went in there to perform and my performance did not go to plan. My gameplan didn't go to plan.

"I have to re-adjust, analyse, do my best to correct it and get the job done in the rematch."

Following Joshua's first professional defeat, the boxing world, fans and media alike, have offered various explanations for his spectacular defeat.

But Joshua says he simply has to take his defeat like a man and move on with his career.

"There have been a lot of accusations and worries about what was wrong with me," he said.

"I want to tell you this: I am a soldier and I have to take my ups and my downs - and on Saturday I took a loss. And I have to take it like a man.

"Congratulations to Andy Ruiz. He has six months or so to be champion because the belts go in the air and he's going to have to defend them against myself."

And speaking about the rematch clause that was in his fight contract, he explained that he would be equally happy for the rematch to be staged in either London or New York.

"I would not mind if it was in New York again. I wouldn't mind if it was in England."