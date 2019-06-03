Djoker in the pack: Novak Djokovic joins big guns in French Open quarterfinals

Serbia tennis star Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the last eight of the French Open after confidently outplaying 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The top-ranked Serb – who is in the hunt for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title – made just 12 unforced errors while hitting 31 winners in a match that lasted just one hour and 33 minutes.

READ MORE: ‘Bad personality’: Austrian star Thiem hits out at Serena Williams in press conference row

Djokovic, who has yet to drop a set at the biggest clay-court tournament in tennis, will face the winner of the tie between Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Italian Fabio Fognini.

In the process, the 15-time Grand Slam winner has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals for 10 years in a row – even eclipsing clay court king Rafael Nadal in that regard.

History made.@DjokerNole now becomes the first man to reach 10 consecutive quarter-finals at Roland-Garros. #RG19pic.twitter.com/2D25BHB5nW — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2019

After winning the Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open titles, Djokovic is eying the only missing trophy – the French Open – to collect all four majors at the same time.

He is on course to meet ‘King of Clay’ Nadal in the final, after the Spanish second seed swept past Juan Ignacio Londero in their round of 16 match, and next faces Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Swiss legend Roger Federer is also in the quarterfinals, beating Argentine Leonardo Mayer in straight sets on Sunday to set up a meeting with countryman Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, 32, has one French Open title to his name, claimed in 2016 when he beat Britain’s Andy Murray in the final.