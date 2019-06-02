Fight Talk on RT Sport is back with a special Bareknuckle Boxing edition!
Some people love bareknuckle, some people despise it. But whether you like it or not, it is one of the most discussed combat sports of 2019.
Tune in at 12.30 EST to watch combat sports analyst Robin Black discuss all things bareknukle with a number of special guests, including:
Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith
Georges St. Pierre's and Rory McDonald's head MMA coach Firas Zahabi
BKB matchmaker and promoter Jim Freeman
Two-division BKB world champion Jimmy Sweeney
As well as former IBF and WBA world champ Paulie Malignaggi, who is getting ready to make his bareknuckle bow against ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov.
