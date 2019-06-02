Fight Talk on RT Sport is back with a special Bareknuckle Boxing edition!

RT Sport brings all the different views on bareknuckle boxing to a very special edition of our Fight Talk show on Sunday at 12:30 Eastern Time US, as well as some special guests including Paulie Malignaggi.

Some people love bareknuckle, some people despise it. But whether you like it or not, it is one of the most discussed combat sports of 2019.

Tune in at 12.30 EST to watch combat sports analyst Robin Black discuss all things bareknukle with a number of special guests, including:

Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith

Georges St. Pierre's and Rory McDonald's head MMA coach Firas Zahabi

BKB matchmaker and promoter Jim Freeman

Two-division BKB world champion Jimmy Sweeney

As well as former IBF and WBA world champ Paulie Malignaggi, who is getting ready to make his bareknuckle bow against ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov.

