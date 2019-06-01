'A trailblazer for European MMA': Alexander Gustafsson hangs up gloves after UFC Stockholm defeat

Three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after suffering a submission defeat to Anthony Smith in front of his compatriots at UFC Stockholm on Saturday.

Gustafsson took off his gloves and placed them on the Octagon canvas while being interviewed by UFC commentator Dan Hardy after the loss, a signal that he was calling time on his decade-long UFC tenure.

"What can I say… The show is over, guys," the Swede said before walking away.

Speaking to the ESPN+ post-fight show, Gustafsson confirmed his intensions, saying: "Yeah, I am. I’m done. It feels like I don’t have it in me anymore. I just have a feeling. It’s time now. I don’t want to be a journeyman."

The loss was a cruel one for Gustafsson who suffered the same result inside the same arena to Anthony Johnson in 2015 and, much like that January night four years ago, the partisan crowd inside the arena were stunned into silence.

The defeat marks Gustafsson second straight after a third-round knockout defeat to Jon Jones in December and his fifth in his last eight fights.

His spell with the company will be fondly remembered, however. His first bout with Jones all the way back in September 2013 is cited by many as being the most exciting championship fight in UFC history.

As such, Gustafsson will leave the UFC with more than a few admirers among fans and fighters alike.

Arguably best light heavyweight to never win the belt. Was a pleasure to cover his career. Jones vs. Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Toronto is still one of my favourite fights of all time. All the best to @AlexTheMauler. https://t.co/2DEndnkxaE — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 1, 2019

An image none of us expected to see this evening. A trailblazer for European MMA calls it a day. Wishing Alexander Gustafsson all the best in his future endeavours. #UFCStockholmpic.twitter.com/ldoJ7YEEMg — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 1, 2019

Gustafsson is retiring as one of the best light heavyweight fighters of all time. Good luck and best wishes for your future endeavors. — Erikk_the_Dane™ (@Erikk_the_Dane2) June 1, 2019

Congrats to @AlexTheMauler on an amazing career! Hate to see him bow out but have to respect when a fighter is no longer willing to make that walk. One of the greatest in and outside of the cage, he’ll be missed in the Ufc. — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 1, 2019