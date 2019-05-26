 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Dancing in the streets: Raptors fans pack the streets of Toronto to celebrate first NBA Finals

Published time: 26 May, 2019 10:58 Edited time: 26 May, 2019 10:59
Get short URL
Dancing in the streets: Raptors fans pack the streets of Toronto to celebrate first NBA Finals
© Reuters / Dan Hamilton | Carlos Osorio
The streets of Toronto were packed with joyous fans as the city's NBA team, the Raptors, sealed their place in the NBA Finals for the first time in their history.

Toronto defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to secure the series 4-2 after trailing the Bucks 2-0 after the first two games.

And when the Raptors' victory and series triumph was confirmed, there was a huge outpouring of joy on the streets of the Canadian city as fans flooded onto the streets and into the city's Jurassic Park complex to celebrate the first-ever NBA Finals for the franchise.

It seemed as if the entire city had taken to the streets to celebrate the Raptors' series win, as they hailed their team's victory with a hearty rendition of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada".

The other big sporting teams from the city, Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, both congratulated their sporting neighbours via Twitter.

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed the victory, tweeting: "History made! @Raptors, it's time to bring that championship to Canada! #WeTheNorth"

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies