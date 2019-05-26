Dancing in the streets: Raptors fans pack the streets of Toronto to celebrate first NBA Finals
Toronto defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to secure the series 4-2 after trailing the Bucks 2-0 after the first two games.
And when the Raptors' victory and series triumph was confirmed, there was a huge outpouring of joy on the streets of the Canadian city as fans flooded onto the streets and into the city's Jurassic Park complex to celebrate the first-ever NBA Finals for the franchise.
.@Raptors win!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fY5XcP1aEF— Markus Schwabe (@cbcmarkus) May 26, 2019
BEST FANS IN THE NBA #raptors#rtzpic.twitter.com/LIDfU66T4m— Rap City 🌶 (@chkncurry) May 26, 2019
Absolute pandemonium on the downtown streets of Toronto. #WeTheNorth@cbcsportspic.twitter.com/yNUm5keP73— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 26, 2019
It seemed as if the entire city had taken to the streets to celebrate the Raptors' series win, as they hailed their team's victory with a hearty rendition of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada".
They’re chanting “O Canada” in the streets of Toronto! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦#WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/6ICkvbM6OE— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 26, 2019
The other big sporting teams from the city, Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, both congratulated their sporting neighbours via Twitter.
🙌🙌🙌— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 26, 2019
Congratulations to the @Raptors on winning the East and advancing to the NBA Finals! #WeTheNorthhttps://t.co/iCqnISxPTq
FINALS BOUND! 🏆— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2019
Bring it home, @Raptors! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KDJuWiwh1U
And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed the victory, tweeting: "History made! @Raptors, it's time to bring that championship to Canada! #WeTheNorth"
History made! @Raptors, it’s time to bring that championship to Canada! #WeTheNorth— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2019