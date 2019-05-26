Dancing in the streets: Raptors fans pack the streets of Toronto to celebrate first NBA Finals

The streets of Toronto were packed with joyous fans as the city's NBA team, the Raptors, sealed their place in the NBA Finals for the first time in their history.

Toronto defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to secure the series 4-2 after trailing the Bucks 2-0 after the first two games.

And when the Raptors' victory and series triumph was confirmed, there was a huge outpouring of joy on the streets of the Canadian city as fans flooded onto the streets and into the city's Jurassic Park complex to celebrate the first-ever NBA Finals for the franchise.

It seemed as if the entire city had taken to the streets to celebrate the Raptors' series win, as they hailed their team's victory with a hearty rendition of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada".

The other big sporting teams from the city, Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, both congratulated their sporting neighbours via Twitter.

🙌🙌🙌



Congratulations to the @Raptors on winning the East and advancing to the NBA Finals! #WeTheNorthhttps://t.co/iCqnISxPTq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 26, 2019

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed the victory, tweeting: "History made! @Raptors, it's time to bring that championship to Canada! #WeTheNorth"