Three in a row: Deontay Wilder targeting Ortiz, Fury and Joshua in blockbuster triple-header

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder could be set to face Luis Ortiz, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster three-fight run, according to his manager.

Talking to UK newspaper The Sun, Shelley Finkel revealed talks are ongoing with US streaming platform DAZN's boss John Skipper, as well as representatives from other key parties as they look to build a roadmap to take 'The Bronze Bomber' to the undisputed heavyweight summit.

Joshua has a multi-million-dollar deal with US network DAZN, while Fury recently inked a huge deal to have his fights shown on ESPN via his US promoters Top Rank.

Wilder, meanwhile, opted to decline a huge offer from DAZN to remain a broadcasting free-agent and has worked with pay-per-view network Showtime on a fight-by-fight basis for his recent bouts.

His co-manager Finkel revealed he was in discussions with both DAZN and Top Rank in a bid to lock in future dates for megafights with his man, with rumors suggesting the rematch with Cuban contender Ortiz rematch will be next.

"That is something we are working on now. Hopefully by next week it will be resolved," said Finkel.

"I had dinner the other night with John Skipper - we discussed the Joshua fight - and I also have been in touch with Top Rank.

"We're working on that, and those three fighters. Deontay will be fighting all of them in a succession [of bouts] which we will hopefully work out in the next couple of weeks.

"In the next two weeks, everything will be done. It will be said publicly what we're doing and I believe the UK fans will also be happy."

Fans have been calling for a rematch between Wilder and Fury ever since their first meeting was controversially ruled a draw last December.

Fury was dropped twice by Wilder during the contest, but comprehensively outboxed the American for long spells during the matchup, leading many experts and observers to opine that the Englishman had done enough to win the fight and capture the WBC belt.

But, in a surprising twist, the fight was scored a draw and both fighters have since gone their separate ways.

There has also been a long-simmering rivalry between Wilder and Joshua, with both men accusing the other of ducking a potential matchup between the pair.

But if Finkel's comments prove to be correct, we could soon see a timeline that has Wilder facing longtime Cuban contender Ortiz, plus Fury and Joshua, in a blockbuster three-fight run that would leave the American as the undisputed world heavyweight champion should he succeed in all three bouts.

After his recent knockout win over Dominic Breazeale, Wilder expressed his desire to fight both Joshua and Fury in the near future.

"I think it will happen," he said of a matchup with Joshua.

"I believe in all my heart it will happen. This heavyweight division is so lit right now, it's on fire. We've got an obligation to give the fans what they want."

And speaking about the Fury rematch, Wilder stated: "That fight will happen. The rematch will happen.

"All these fights are in discussion. No doors are closed. All parties are talking."