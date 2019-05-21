 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We’re s**t and we know we are!’ British hockey team celebrates historic win at world championship

Published time: 21 May, 2019 17:10
Britain's players celebrate after the match © REUTERS / David W Cerny
Great Britain’s ice hockey team has enthusiastically celebrated their first win at the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia by chanting ‘We’re s**t and we know we are!’ apparently assessing their performance at the tournament.

The British players won just one out of seven games at the championship scoring nine goals and letting 41 in the process.

On Monday, the British team beat France in the last game of the preliminary round to take their first win at the tournament which allowed them to stay in the top division of ice hockey.

The game was initially controlled by the French players who took a confident 3-0 lead in the second, leaving no doubt that they could easily outplay their less-experienced opponents.

However, the Brits not only tied the game at 3-3 but also stole the victory in overtime period, sending France to a lower division.

During their wild post-match celebrations the Brits chanted: ‘We’re s**t and we know we are!’ referring to their underwhelming performance in group A where they lost all but one match.

