'Why's he claiming an OG as his?': Salah helps Liverpool snatch win, but leaves some fans puzzled

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah helped his team snatch a vital late win against Tottenham at Anfield, but some online were left puzzled at why the Egyptian star appeared to celebrate as if he had scored what was a clear own goal.

With the scores level at 1-1 after Lucas Moura had canceled out Roberto Firmino’s opener for the home team, Liverpool pushed forward in desperate search of a winner to push them ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

And they found one when Egyptian star Salah – largely ineffective up to that point – peeled off at the back post to meet a cross in the 90th minute, heading the ball goalwards, where Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris could only parry it into defender Toby Alderweireld, with the ball then rolling into the net.

It sparked delirium at Anfield and delight among the Liverpool players, who mobbed Salah as the creator of the at-the-death strike.

The Egyptian went on to perform his customary kneeling celebration, although some online were questioning why the Liverpool star was appearing to claim the strike as his own – despite it being a clear own goal by the hapless Alderweireld.

Salah celebrating that own goal likes he’s scored it himself 🙄 — Chris Willis (@willischris288) March 31, 2019

Still can’t believe Salah is actually trying to claim that goal https://t.co/b8kDhn0QeP — Thomas Hoskins ⭐ (@RealTomHoskins) March 31, 2019

salah celebrating that like its his goal lol, ffs spurs — Scheifeeler (@theodor513) March 31, 2019

Salah celebrating an own goal as if its his lolololol — Max (@Maksee_) March 31, 2019

Salah celebrating as if he just scored a 40 yarder loool I love it — -fredz (@_fredz10) March 31, 2019

The ecstasy at Anfield and among the online Liverpool faithful at the final whistle was in stark contrast to what had been a nervy afternoon for the team, having surrendered the lead Brazilian forward Firmino had given then with a lovely headed opener in the first half.

Fans had been critical of Salah in particular, accusing him of snubbing the chance to set up his fellow strikers – in particular the in-form Sadio Mane – when well-placed.

Salah last season vs Salah this season pic.twitter.com/gYpRyBGENw — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 31, 2019

Another Salah stinker in a big game. I am NOT surprised — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) March 31, 2019

Salah dropping another 0/10 when his team needs him pic.twitter.com/4b1i9WCLqa — Nduka (@Daniel_ND_) March 31, 2019

Salah would rather forfeit the league than let mane score — IcedoutAP (@Ademide_p) March 31, 2019

But despite the doubters – and the questions over the dubious attempts to claim the OG – Salah and Liverpool will ultimately care little as they salvaged a key three points in their bid to end their 29-year league title drought.

The Reds now sit on 79 points from 32 games, two points ahead of City, who have a game in hand.

The title race is set to go down to the wire, with many more nervy moments between now and the end of the season.