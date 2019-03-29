Barcelona star Gerard Pique says beating Real Madrid is like having sex with Shakira

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has likened winning away at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium to having sex with his popstar partner Shakira.

Pique was in playful mood when speaking to Madrid-based TV show La Resistencia, as host David Broncano asked him about his sex life with Colombian megastar Shakira.

When Broncano asked Pique how many times in the last month he'd had sex, Pique laughed and asked: "Do those times at the Bernabeu count?"

Pique's response was a reference to Barca's recent back-to-back wins over Real at the start of March, as they knocked Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey with a 3-0 win, then claimed a 1-0 win in La Liga to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.

That double defeat at the hands of Barca was followed by a shock exit for Real from the UEFA Champions League against Ajax. Boss Santiago Solari was dismissed shortly afterwards.

And a clearly amused Pique has used WhatsApp to tease Real players, and revealed he loves to troll Madrid journalists, including the Madrid editor of newspaper Diario AS, Tomas Roncero.

"We have a WhatsApp group with every player in Barca, and some former players," he revealed.

"Sometimes we add Madrid journalists like Roncero, send them pig emojis and kick them out of the group."

And Pique said that he isn't alone in his trolling of opposition players and journalists, and revealed that Lionel Messi is one of the most notable contributors.

"Messi has very ironic humor, he's one of the biggest trolls [I know]," he added.