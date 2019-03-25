'An honor and a privilege': Tributes paid to retiring NFL legend Rob Gronkowski
The tight end was one of the constants in a New England side that won three Super Bowls during Gronkowski's tenure since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, plundering 79 touchdowns during that time and essentially rebranding the tight end position.
Gronkowski, who turns 30 later this year, was the epitome of the new breed of modern tight end. An outstanding blocker, 'Gronk' was a key ingredient in Tom Brady's career, affording the all-time great quarterback extra time in the pocket with which to play with.
A champion on the field and off.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019
Thank you for everything, @RobGronkowski! pic.twitter.com/HkSienWzVz
Of course, there was a lot more than just blocking in his arsenal. Gronkowski was an excellent route runner and developed an almost telepathic relationship with Brady, often acting as the team's most trusted receiver in high pressure situations.
In recent seasons, though, Gronkowski's impact had dulled slightly owing to a series of injuries, but in typical 'Gronk' fashion, he was a crucial component in the Patriots' Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams last season, after he caught a Tom Brady lobbed pass which led to the sole touchdown of the game by Sony Michel.
"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram of his decision.
"And now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today."
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in history, was quick to pay tribute to his longtime teammate, saying that Gronkowski's influence on the field made the team "nearly unbeatable."
View this post on Instagram
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
"What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years Gronk," Brady wrote. "You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field!
"Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!"
View this post on Instagram
What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!
Several other former teammates and opponents alike have also taken to social media to speak of their admiration for the surefire future hall-of-famer.
The other goat 🐐 #gronkpic.twitter.com/FzCfT38BjR— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 24, 2019
Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019
@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019
thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019
Man Gronk changed the game. Respectfully, there is no Kelce/Ertz/Graham/Olson types without Gronk... https://t.co/oeHUrvZ4Hf— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 24, 2019
For the past 9 years, after each week, one of the first guys reception targets I would go watch was @RobGronkowski. Some stuff I would steal, other stuff only he could do. Incredible career and enjoy what’s next. See you in canton— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 24, 2019
👊🏻
An absolute honor to line up and compete against the greatest Tight End ever! Congratulations to a true professional on an amazing career! Luv #Presidentpic.twitter.com/KK3InjvhnI— Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) March 25, 2019