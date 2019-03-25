'An honor and a privilege': Tributes paid to retiring NFL legend Rob Gronkowski

Star quarterback Tom Brady has led the tributes to his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, who has announced his retirement from the NFL after a glittering era of dominance as a cornerstone of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.

The tight end was one of the constants in a New England side that won three Super Bowls during Gronkowski's tenure since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, plundering 79 touchdowns during that time and essentially rebranding the tight end position.

Gronkowski, who turns 30 later this year, was the epitome of the new breed of modern tight end. An outstanding blocker, 'Gronk' was a key ingredient in Tom Brady's career, affording the all-time great quarterback extra time in the pocket with which to play with.

A champion on the field and off.



Thank you for everything, @RobGronkowski! pic.twitter.com/HkSienWzVz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019

Of course, there was a lot more than just blocking in his arsenal. Gronkowski was an excellent route runner and developed an almost telepathic relationship with Brady, often acting as the team's most trusted receiver in high pressure situations.

In recent seasons, though, Gronkowski's impact had dulled slightly owing to a series of injuries, but in typical 'Gronk' fashion, he was a crucial component in the Patriots' Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams last season, after he caught a Tom Brady lobbed pass which led to the sole touchdown of the game by Sony Michel.

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram of his decision.

"And now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today."

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in history, was quick to pay tribute to his longtime teammate, saying that Gronkowski's influence on the field made the team "nearly unbeatable."

"What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years Gronk," Brady wrote. "You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field!

"Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!"

Several other former teammates and opponents alike have also taken to social media to speak of their admiration for the surefire future hall-of-famer.

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

Man Gronk changed the game. Respectfully, there is no Kelce/Ertz/Graham/Olson types without Gronk... https://t.co/oeHUrvZ4Hf — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 24, 2019

For the past 9 years, after each week, one of the first guys reception targets I would go watch was @RobGronkowski. Some stuff I would steal, other stuff only he could do. Incredible career and enjoy what’s next. See you in canton



👊🏻 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 24, 2019