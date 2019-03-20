Ex-world boxing champ Broner threatens to shoot gay men ‘in the f***ing face’ in shocking tirade

Former four-weight world boxing champion Adrien Broner has launched an astonishing homophobic social media rant in which he threatens to shoot gay men “in the f*cking face” if they “try to touch him.”

Broner, 29, issued the Instagram tirade in apparent response to viral star Andrew Caldwell sliding into his DMs.

"If any f*g punk ass n*gga come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay sh*t, I'm letting you know right now, if I ain't got my gun on me, I'm knocking you the f*ck out,” Broner fumed in a video posted on Instagram.

"If I've got my gun on me, I'm shooting you in the f*cking face. That's on God. I ain't playing with none of these n*ggas. I don't want that gay sh*t."

Warning: this video contains language that some readers might find offensive

Adrien Broner gives a #PSA after Andrew Caldwell incident (see previous post) pic.twitter.com/1ukiYbjNxn — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 19, 2019

Broner earlier accused Caldwell – who became a viral sensation in 2014 after taking part in a church service during which he claimed he had switched from being homosexual to straight – of messaging him.

"A @andrew_c_caldwell if you don't get out of my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo gay ass!," Broner wrote on Instagram.

"These n*ggas bold as f*ck! I guess I don’t do enough gangsta sh*t no more smh for respect you got to shoot a n*gga get a n*gga shot every week..... #F*ckOutOfHERE," he added.

Caldwell mocked Broner by claiming he was the one pursuing him, saying the boxer should “tell your fans you are that way.”

“Chile, don’t let me call May Floydweather. You have not won since 2017. How dare you to come in my inbox.

“All I said was, ‘Keep up the good work.’ Next, you know I’m getting a tag with saying, ‘Say out my inbox.’ Chile, you want me. I don’t want you. And you need to tell your fans, you are that way.”

Nicknamed ‘The Problem’, Broner has frequently lived up to his notorious reputation as one of boxing’s bad boys.

He has had numerous run-ins with the law, and was arrested last year for allegedly groping a woman at a shopping mall, although the charges have reportedly since been dropped.

He boasts a career record of 33 wins and one draw in his 38 fights, but has not tasted victory in the ring in the past two years.

He was beaten by Philippines legend Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision in his last bout in January, after which he was branded “unhinged” for a spectacular post-fight rant claiming he’d been cheated in what in reality was a lopsided contest.

Broner has previously been accused of using homophobic slurs against rivals, and was suspended by the WBC back in 2014 after making what were deemed racist insults against his Mexican opponent Carlos Molina after their bout in Las Vegas.

The suspension was later lifted after he apologized, although it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken over his latest outburst.