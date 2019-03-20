Washington Capitals prepare for White House visit… but will Ovechkin quiz Trump on Russia?

Russian ice hockey superstar Alexander Ovechkin and his Washington Capitals teammates are set for a meeting with US President Donald Trump when they travel to the White House next week.

Ovechin's Capitals side captured the Stanley Cup, and received the traditional invitation to meet with the president as a result.

But, unlike some high-profile teams from other leagues, the Capitals have accepted the invite, with a White House spokesman confirming the Capitals' visit to the White House on Tuesday.

The Capitals' upcoming visit has added significance, with the team being Washington's home side. The Caps' visit will be the first from a major Washington sports team since the 1992 Washington Redskins, who captured Super Bowl XXVI by defeating the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in Minnesota.

Ovechkin said he is looking forward to the visit, and previously said he'd address Russia's relationship with the United States with Trump while he's there.

If asked if he would accept the invitation, he told Sport Express: "Of course I’ll go there. It's not every day you get to go to the White House.

"I would chat for a while, take a photo with the president and ask when the relationship with Russia is going to improve."

Although Ovechkin said he would chat to Trump about the bond between the two nations, he insisted that he is not politically motivated.

"I'm away from politics. Politics is a separate topic," he said.

"For me the most important is peace in the world and health for all the people."

But while Ovechkin is looking forward to the visit, his Caps teammate Brett Connolly has declined the invitation and will not be joining his team for the visit.

"I respectfully decline," said the Washington winger.