All square - Zinedine Zidane's 1st game back in charge of Real Madrid 0-0 at the break

Footbal icon Zinedine Zidane has got his 2nd reign as Real Madrid boss underway against Celta Vigo in La Liga, and the match is all square at 0-0 at the break as 'Zizou' prepares to give a half-time team talk yet again.

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu just 10 months after departing the Real hotseat after leading the Spanish giants to three straight UEFA Champions League titles.

Since the end of his first period in charge, Real's success has somewhat faltered, with the holders being knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax at home and trailing Barcelona in La Liga.

A few key changes to the Real Madrid starting XI have been made with Zidane back in charge 👀 pic.twitter.com/r2Ee1HKZGp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 16, 2019

Zidane made his mark by making changes to the Los Blancos starting XI for his 150th game in charge of the club, including Keylor Navas in place of Thibaut Courtois, and starting the much maligned Isco.

After 45 minutes in the game against Celta, the two sides canceled each other our. Karim Benzema did put the ball in the back of the net but the whistle had been blown for a foul by Gareth Bale in the buildup. Replays showed he had indeed elbowed Celta defender Kevin Vazquez, and the Welshman was duly booked.

It remains to be seen whether Zidane will make a winning start to his second spell in charge.