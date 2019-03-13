Trump grounds troubled Boeing 737 MAX, jet manufacturer’s stock tumbles
HomeSport News

Enter 'The She Wolf': Russia's first female MMA champ Liana Jojua pens UFC deal (PHOTOS)

Published time: 13 Mar, 2019 17:30 Edited time: 13 Mar, 2019 18:29
Get short URL
Enter 'The She Wolf': Russia's first female MMA champ Liana Jojua pens UFC deal (PHOTOS)
© Instagram/likajojua
Georgian fighter Liana Jojua – the first woman to win an official MMA title in Russia – is the latest addition to the UFC’s female ranks after the 23-year-old bantamweight penned a contract with the sport's leading promotion.

Tbilisi fighter Jojua became Russia’s first-ever female professional MMA title holder when she beat Marina Mokhnatkina via majority decision to claim the inaugural Fight Nights Global bantamweight championship in Moscow in February of last year.

She’s now stepping up to join the UFC big guns, and revealed the news to her 76,000 followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I signed a contact with the UFC. Thank you to everyone who made this happen. In the near future my first opponent and first fight will be clear,” she wrote in Russian.

Nicknamed ‘Mgeli’, which translates from Georgian as ‘She Wolf’, Jojua owns a record of seven wins and two losses.

© vk.com/fightnightsofficial

She last appeared in the cage in February of 2018, when she defeated Marina Mokhnatkina via majority decision at a Fight Nights Global (FNG) event in Moscow.

© vk.com/fightnightsofficial

Following a debut win in September 2015 Jojua suffered two defeats, but her MMA career has since gained momentum and she heads to the UFC on a five-fight win streak.

The 5ft 4in bantamweight represents Akhmat Fight Club, and given her Georgian background the youngster is unsurprisingly a strong grappler, clinching victory via submission in five of her seven wins.

She steps into a stacked UFC women’s bantamweight division with Brazilian bruiser Amanda Nunes at its apex, but also containing the Netherlands’ Germaine de Randamie, America’s Holly Holm and Russia’s very own Yana Kunitskaya.

© vk.com/liquorr

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies