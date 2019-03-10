Gutsy Indian tennis star Gunneswaran marches on at Indian Wells with another stunning win
The world no. 97 Indian tennis sensation showed tremendous skill and stamina against the Georgian player, in a tense game which saw the match decided by two tie-break sets. Yet, at the end of the grueling battle, the Indian put in slightly better performance and won 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.
Flying the Indian flag in Indian Wells 🇮🇳— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 10, 2019
Gunneswaran defeats No.17 seed Basilashvili to reach round three for the first time#BNPPO19pic.twitter.com/fVXDEKdd39
Each player managed to score ten aces against the other, but the Georgian showed a bit less determination, recording 11 double faults in the match, compared to just a single double fault by Gunneswaran. For the rest of the encounter it was neck-and-neck.Also on rt.com Meet Prajnesh Gunneswaran - the top-ranked Indian doing well at Indian Wells
The left-hander continues his breakthrough on the ATP Tour, where he’d earlier secured what he called a pivotal career win against world no. 69 Benoit Paire on Thursday. The 29-year-old’s performance already made him a national hero, as Gunneswaran became only the third Indian player to break into the Top-100 list over the past decade, after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri.
