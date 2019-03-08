Trump linked to massage parlor owner involved in Robert Kraft prostitution scandal - report

Li Yang, the operator of a chain of US massage parlors under investigation for offering prostitution services to its clients, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, allegedly watched the Super Bowl at the White House.

Per a report in the Miami Herald, Yang – who sometimes goes by the first name 'Cindy' – watched the NFL's showpiece fixture in the company of the United States President and had previously visited Trump's Mar-A-Lago property.

Yang, 45, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks since a police raid on a premises in Florida, following allegations of prostitution and human trafficking linked to her business.

Also on rt.com New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots, was among those charged for soliciting prostitution. He denies breaking the law.

It is thought that the spas are part of a larger network of thinly-veiled brothels offering sexual services to its clients, and that they engage in international sex-trafficking to help fulfil the demand.

Speculation as to further names being linked to the scandal reached fever pitch shortly after the news originally broke when NFL insider Adam Schefter announced over Twitter that names "bigger than Kraft" have also been entangled in the matter.

Yang, who also denies any illegal activity, says that none of the spas caught up in the scandal are registered to her.

The story doesn't end with President Trump, Bob Kraft, and a chain of massage parlors conducting human trafficking.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Rick Scott, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. also have associations with the founder of the massage parlor chain. pic.twitter.com/0FV8gxJCTz — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 8, 2019

Picture is Li Yang, the Chinese woman who founded a chain of South Florida massage parlors where Patriots owner Bob Kraft was captured on video and arrested for soliciting prositituion.



She most recently spent time with President Trump at his Mar-A-Lago Super Bowl party. pic.twitter.com/kG57CjXzn0 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 8, 2019

In a wide-ranging investigation, the Miami Herald reports that Yang – who, it says, hasn't voted in a decade – has become a fixture of the US Republican Party social circles since Trump's election in 2016.

Her Facebook profile shows photographs of her not only in the company of President Trump, but also his sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

Senior Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott and even Sarah Palin also appear in candid shots on Yang's Facebook account.

Also on rt.com Patriots owner Kraft ‘visited parlor for sex on day of AFC Championship Game’ – authorities

Records also show that Yang has contributed more than $60,000 to various political action committees in support of the President, and that she has been invited to functions at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.

Robert Kraft will be arraigned on March 28.