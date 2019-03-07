‘Go f*** yourselves’: Sore loser Neymar slams VAR penalty decision as Man Utd shock PSG

PSG star Neymar did not go quietly into the Parisian night after his team suffered a shock Champions League exit when Manchester United scored an injury-time penalty awarded through consultation with the video assistant referee.

United won 3-1 in Paris through a double from Romelu Lukaku and a late spot-kick from Marcus Rashford, overhauling a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to send them through to the quarterfinals on away goals.

Also on rt.com Manchester United stun PSG in Paris to reach Champions League quarterfinal

Rashford’s 94th-minute winner was awarded after referee Damir Skomina adjudged Dalot Diogo’s shot had struck PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe on the arm inside the box.

Slovenian official Skomina consulted VAR and a pitchside monitor for several minutes before making the decision.

Rashford duly dispatched his penalty beyond Gianluigi Buffon in the PSG goal, sending United fans into ecstasy and home fans into a fury over the awarding of the spot-kick.

That included Brazilian forward Neymar, who had flown back from the Rio carnival and was watching from the Parc des Princes stands as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

The 27-year-old vented his anger in a foul-mouthed rant in an Instagram Story post, branding the late penalty decision “a disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace! And they still let 4 guys that do not understand football look at the slow motion video, this doesn't happen!

“How is he going to take his hand out when he's on his back!

“Oh, go f*** yourselves.”

Despite his anger, replays clearly showed that the ball had struck Kimpembe’s arm as he turned his back.

PSG’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also decried what he saw as an injustice.

“For me, it was not a penalty,” he told RMC Sport. “It is very easy to make a decision like that against PSG. It is very difficult to make a decision like that against another team.”

Despite the disappointment of yet another stunning turnaround at their expense – with echoes of their similarly astonishing defeat in Barcelona almost two years ago to the day – Al-Khelaifi said there would be no kneejerk reaction to dismiss German coach Thomas Tuchel.

There were starkly contrasting emotions for Manchester United as they continued their resurgence under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They now head into the last eight, and their Norwegian boss even claimed they could go “all the way.”

“Of course we fancy ourselves, but we just have to wait for the draw and then take the game as it comes,” said the hero of United’s Champions League title win in 1999.

The Premier League giants will discover who they face in the next round when the draw takes place on March 15.