Lights, camera, inaction: Ramos trolled for filming doc as Madrid crash out of Champions League

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos watched from the sidelines as his team's defense of their Champions League crown disintegrated in the Santiago Bernanbeu on Tuesday, with his reaction filmed by a documentary crew.

Ramos was ineligible for Tuesday's fixture with Ajax after picking up a booking in the first leg, which ruled him out of the return leg, as his team were routed on home turf by the rampant Dutch side as they qualified for their first Champions League quarter-final since 2003.

His absence from the heart of the Madrid defense has been cited by fans as a principal reason for the porous nature of a backline which shipped four goals on Tuesday.

Added to that was the UEFA ruling that Ramos' yellow card in the first leg - which Real Madrid won 2-1 - was a tactical one which would expunge his disciplinary record from the quarter-finals onward had Real Madrid advanced.

Speaking last month after the first leg, Ramos seemed to admit that he deliberately sought out the yellow card.

"Looking at the result, I'd be lying if I said I didn't force [the foul]," he said.

"It is not to underestimate the opponent nor to think that the series is over, but in football you have to make tough decisions," added Ramos.

While the defender later backtracked on his comments, UEFA opted to increase his ban from one to two games after reviewing evidence in which the player appeared to suggest that the yellow card was a deliberate one.

While his presence was sorely missed in the Real Madrid backline, matters were compounded on Tuesday by the fact that Ramos was subject to a documentary focusing on his life, the crew of which were in his personal box to capture his reaction to the humbling defeat.

Ramos recently revealed that he was the subject of a new eight-part series to be released by Amazon Prime, though perhaps it is likely that this episode will be fast-forwarded in the Ramos household.