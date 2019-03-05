Drama as French speed skater recovers from crash to win gold at Universiade in Russia (VIDEO)

French speed skater Aurelie Noelle Monvoisin overcame a bruising crash to clinch gold after she had looked down and out in the 500m ladies short track final at the Winter Universiade in Russia.

Monvoisin slipped when taking a turn two laps into the race, wiping out South Korea's Park Jiyun – whose arm appeared to be between her French rival’s legs – as the pair smashed into the barriers.

The French skater was seen wincing at the impact as Park landed on her.

The race was restarted after judges rules both skaters involved in the cash could continue.

Monvoisin showed no sign of being shaken by the huge collision as she stormed to gold in 43.919 seconds, edging out Russia’s Ekaterina Efremenkova, whom she had overtaken with a lap to go.

South Korean Park recovered from the crash to take bronze at Arena Sever.

Monvoisin adds the gold medal to the silver she won in Monday’s 1,500m short track, where South Korean star Kim A-Lang came in first and Russia’s Efremenkova settled for bronze.

The Universiade is being held in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk from March 2 to 12, and brings together university athletes through the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

Russia is currently way out in front at the top of the medal table, with 39 medals in total, 11 of which are gold.

South Korea are second with five medals in all and three golds, while Switzerland have five medals in total and two golds.