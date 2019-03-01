What's old is Nou again - Barcelona to wear retro kit in El Clasico to mark 20 years with Nike

Barcelona will turn back the clock for Saturday's second El Clasico in the space of a week against Real Madrid, donning a retro kit for the match as they pay homage to their two-decade partnership with sports giants Nike.

The La Liga leaders will wear the updated replica of their strip from 20 years ago, which was originally worn by the likes of Rivaldo, Luis Figo and Pep Guardiola, during Saturday's crunch fixture with arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

New life is being breathed into the vintage kit to mark the Catalan club's anniversary with sports apparel giants Nike, who first partnered with the club ahead of the 1998-99 season.

Barcelona are going retro for Saturday's El Clasico... 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/llPe7vwT9H — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) March 1, 2019

That season is remembered by football fans for a pair of thrilling 3-3 draws between Barcelona and Manchester United in a Champions League which was eventually won by the Manchester club inside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

The original Nike design took a twist on the club's traditional maroon and blue kit, broadening the stripes and placing the club's logo on the center of the shirt.

The original kit was without a sponor given that the club didn't seek commercial partners to display on the shirt, though that stance was ended in 2010 when the club accepted a deal with charitable organization the Qatar Foundation.

Barcelona are currently sponsored by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten, though it remains unclear at this point if their logo will be displayed on the retro jersey.

Saturday's fixture will be the second time in a week that Spain's two most traditionally dominant clubs will meet. Barcalona drew first blood earlier this week with a 3-0 victory inside Real Madrid's home to advance to the Copa Del Rey final.

Ernesto Valverde's side are currently top of La Liga, seven points clear of Atletico Madrid and nine points ahead of Real Madrid.