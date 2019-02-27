‘Suarez trolling everyone!’ Barca ace pulls off audacious ‘Panenka’ pen vs Real

Luis Suarez rubbed salt into the Real Madrid wounds as he pulled off a cheeky ‘panenka’ penalty for his second goal of the night and Barcelona’s third as they romped to victory at the Bernabeu.

Barca won 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate in their Copa del Rey semi-final against their bitter rivals, to reach an astonishing sixth straight final in the competition – and in a large part owed their thumping victory to their Uruguayan number 9.

Misfiring in recent weeks, Suarez added to his strike against Valencia at the weekend with a double at the Bernabeu, while his forceful run into the box also pressured Raphael Varane to turn into his own net for the night’s other goal.

Despite Barca not being at their best they still had too much for Real – whose main threat came through 18-year-old Brazilian winger Vinicius, who created numerous chances for himself and others, only for them to be spurned.

Suarez meanwhile signaled that he is getting back to his blistering best after a sluggish few weeks - netting a stylish side-footed opener before a cheeky penalty finish for Barca’s third of the night.

Having been brought down by Casemiro to win the spotkick, he picked himself up to nonchalantly dink the ball over Keylor Navas in the Real goal with a perfect 'Panenka'.

| GOAL! |



Siri, show me the perfect panenka... 🍟



Luis Suarez makes it 3-0 to Barcelona! #ElClasicopic.twitter.com/HX3gY0NZv8 — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) February 27, 2019

It was the coup de grace for Barca – and social media users were loving the cheek of it.

Panenka penalty, at the Bernabeu, in front of Ramos .. Suarez trolling everybody.pic.twitter.com/Yxf92y4Grk — COPA90 (@COPA90) February 27, 2019

So cheeky from Suarez 😂 pic.twitter.com/kgxo0Cszpi — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) February 27, 2019

Vinicius junior: we are not afraid of Messi.

Messi: I ....................

Suarez: please hand over the assignment to me, you're too big for him. #ElClásicopic.twitter.com/VOC9G8uJj2 — Khanak (@khanak_08) February 27, 2019

📊[Opta] | #ElClàsico | Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals against Real Madrid in all competitions, his favourite opponent for @FCBarcelona. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/9llf7sTmzR — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) February 27, 2019

Suarez always using the Bernabéu as a training ground 😂😂🤣🤣😩 #ElClásico#RealMadridBarça — Catalonia Baby🥰❤️ (@rukki_e) February 27, 2019

Luis Suarez with a super panenka to make it 3-0 for Barcelona. Complete humiliation for Real Madrid at the bernabeu https://t.co/8OPsDWsKYF — S⚽ccerapy (@soccerapy) February 27, 2019

Barca will meet either Real Betis or Valencia in the final, who meet tomorrow night with their tie finely balanced at 2-2 after the first leg.

The Catalans are next at the Bernabeu on Saturday, as they play the second Clasico in four days, meeting in La Liga.

Barca will be hoping it's more of the same from Suarez and Co.