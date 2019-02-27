HomeSport News

‘Suarez trolling everyone!’ Barca ace pulls off audacious ‘Panenka’ pen vs Real

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 22:29 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 22:35
© Reuters / Susana Vera
Luis Suarez rubbed salt into the Real Madrid wounds as he pulled off a cheeky ‘panenka’ penalty for his second goal of the night and Barcelona’s third as they romped to victory at the Bernabeu.

Barca won 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate in their Copa del Rey semi-final against their bitter rivals, to reach an astonishing sixth straight final in the competition – and in a large part owed their thumping victory to their Uruguayan number 9.

Misfiring in recent weeks, Suarez added to his strike against Valencia at the weekend with a double at the Bernabeu, while his forceful run into the box also pressured Raphael Varane to turn into his own net for the night’s other goal.

Despite Barca not being at their best they still had too much for Real – whose main threat came through 18-year-old Brazilian winger Vinicius, who created numerous chances for himself and others, only for them to be spurned.

Suarez meanwhile signaled that he is getting back to his blistering best after a sluggish few weeks - netting a stylish side-footed opener before a cheeky penalty finish for Barca’s third of the night.

Having been brought down by Casemiro to win the spotkick, he picked himself up to nonchalantly dink the ball over Keylor Navas in the Real goal with a perfect 'Panenka'.

It was the coup de grace for Barca – and social media users were loving the cheek of it.

Barca will meet either Real Betis or Valencia in the final, who meet tomorrow night with their tie finely balanced at 2-2 after the first leg. 

The Catalans are next at the Bernabeu on Saturday, as they play the second Clasico in four days, meeting in La Liga.  

Barca will be hoping it's more of the same from Suarez and Co. 

