Cool customer: Petr Yan chills out Russian-style after win at UFC Prague (VIDEO)

Ice baths are all the rage among top-level athletes but rising Russian MMA star Petr Yan took his cool down and recovery to a whole new level after his win at UFC Prague this weekend.

Yan, 26, produced an eye-catching performance in defeating UFC number 9 ranked bantamweight John Dodson in a clear-cut decision win in Czech Republic on Saturday night.

The result was Yan’s fourth consecutive win in the UFC, and improved his overall slate to 12 wins and one loss.

It also led pundits to proclaim that the Russian had “put the entire bantamweight division on notice.”

Also on rt.com ‘The entire division is on notice’: Russia's Petr Yan tipped for big things after win at UFC Prague

But while talk mounts about Yan’s next steps, the man himself is quite literally remaining cool, returning to Russia for some icy post-fight recovery and relaxation.

'No Mercy' has posted footage of himself on his Instagram Stories relaxing in a snowy Ekaterinburg in central Russia.

WATCH: Mouth-guard sent flying in chilling 1st round KO at UFC Prague (VIDEO)

The fighter is seen outside a Russian banya (sauna), where he plunges himself into an ice pool before falling flat into the snow on his back, then rolling over and rubbing his face with snow for good measure.

“The best recovery after a fight,” Yan exclaims.

After Saturday’s fight the Russian issued a challenge to 29-year-old American Jimmie Rivera as he aims to move up the 135lb ladder.

But in the short-term at least, Siberian native Yan is chilling out back home.