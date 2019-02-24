Reducer: Chelsea's Jorginho takes out Sergio Aguero ONE SECOND into Carabao Cup Final (VIDEO)

Chelsea set their stalls out early against Premier League champions Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley, as Italian midfielder Jorginho took out City's top scorer Sergio Aguero just one second into the game.

Jorginho, a big money signing from Napoli last summer, has blown hot and cold so far in his debut season in West London, with some sections of the Stamford Bridge support critical of his role within Maurizio Sarri's team.

Also on rt.com ‘What witchcraft is that?’ Football fans baffled as Pogba becomes Salah in TV glitch (VIDEO)

If their criticism is down to Jorginho's impact on the field, he certainly made his presence felt early in Sunday's Cup Final against Manchester City, as he was flagged by referee Jon Moss for as early a foul as you are ever likely to see in a high profile match.

Twitter has been unsurprisingly vocal in their appraisal of the foul, with some noting that the Chelsea player was extremely fortunate to remain on the field as it appeared as if his elbow made contact with Aguero.

⏰ - 2 seconds on the clock and Aguero hits the deck!



A coming together straight from kick-off!



Watch @ChelseaFC take on @ManCity in the @Carabao_Cup live on Sky Sports Football now! https://t.co/chbdlDzEjqpic.twitter.com/ZcEu3lO5dW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2019

So VAR is being used, wonder if there was a second look at Jorginho on Aguero, doesn’t seem like there was — Josh Rawlinson (@JoshRawlinson26) February 24, 2019

Jorginho clotheslining Aguero at kick off this is the entertainment I need — Jared (@JerryMSus) February 24, 2019

Accidental from Jorginho at kick-off? It's not like Aguero has any kind of history against Chelsea... pic.twitter.com/2sGNggM3Wx — James Mariner (@MarinerIndy) February 24, 2019

Moss eventually opted to keep the yellow card in his pocket, much to Chelsea's eventual relief as the Brazilian-born midfielder was carded for a late foul on Raheem Sterling. Interestingly, Jorginho turned down Pep Guardiola's advances to join Manchester City last summer and opted to sign for Chelsea in a blockbuster deal.

Jorginho was booed by Chelsea fans when he came off the bench during Chelsea's 3-0 win against Malmo in the Europa League in midweek, apparently the most convenient scapegoat for the malaise currently being experienced by the club which, according to speculation, could cost Italian manager Sarri his job in the coming days.