Howzat!: Afghanistan smash FIVE cricket world records against hapless Ireland

Afghan cricket appears to be in rude health after a sensational performance in their T20 International against Ireland as they broke huge 5 world records in the second of their three-match series on Saturday.

Their mammoth score surpasses the T20I total of 263/3 scored by Australia against Sri Lanka in 2016.

The day began ominously for the Irish as Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghan, who opted to bat first, appeared unflappable posting a record 236 run partnership for the opening wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.

Afghanistan today broke major two records of T20 cricket v Ireland:



1. Highest total : 278/3 (20 overs)

2. Highest stand in T20 cricket for any wicket : 236 between Zazai & Ghani for opening wicket #AFGvIRE — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 23, 2019

Hazratullah Zazai's 162, meanwhile, was the highest T20 score ever posted by an Asian batsman. It was an irrepressible performance by the 20-year-old, described by icc-cricket.com as being the "most brutal displays of batsmanship" that the reporter had ever witnessed.

Another World Record!!! The Highest T20I score by a team in T20Is beating Australia's 263/3 against Sri Lanka in 2016. Incredible match! #AFGvIREpic.twitter.com/f81qrw2p2V — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 23, 2019

Afghanistan also claimed the record for the highest numbers of sixes in an innings, 22. They also needed just 42 balls to record the third fasted 100 in in T20 cricket.

Barring a sporting miracle, Saturday's performance will secure victory for Afghanistan in the three-game series.