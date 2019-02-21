'Khabib wanted it, I wanted it': Georges St-Pierre details breakdown of Nurmagomedov superfight

At a press conference where he officially announced his retirement on Thursday, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre said that both he and Khabib Nurmagomedov had been keen on facing one another before the UFC nixed the idea.

St-Pierre called time on a career which saw him raise gold in two separate UFC weight classes, at the press event in Montreal's Bell Center on Thursday, but revealed that he had contemplated extending his stay in the sport if he could arrange a bout with UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

The UFC, however, weren't so keen on the plan which led to 'GSP' formally announcing his retirement.

"Khabib wanted it, I wanted it, but the UFC had other plans," St-Pierre said of the proposed fight, adding that the organization tried to tempt him into signing a new multi-fight deal.

The potential showdown with the undefeated Nurmagomedov was, St-Pierre admitted, an interesting opportunity, but the desire he had to compete in the early stages of his career has softened.

"Physically I'm at the top of my game, but the hunger is not the same," he said. "It takes three people to make a fight. The two fighters and the organization.

"I wish Khabib the best of luck. I think he's the best fighter right now. I can't wait to watch his next fight."

Nurmagomedov reacted to St-Pierre's announcement on social media, saying that the Canadian fighter is "one of the best of all times" and added that he is making the 'right' decision in hanging up his gloves.

"Now look at this video and you’ll understand why I wanted to fight with him, simply he’s one of the best оf all times," Nurmagomedov wrote on social media accompanied by a video showing some of St-Pierre's octagon achievements.

"I just wanted to share cage with him while he’s active, that’s the history and people be watching it again and again, I want to fight with the best.

"Anyway, good luck to you Legend Georges St-Pierre time is merciless, and your decision is right," he added.

Could the fight still happen? Time has taught fight fans to never look upon a combat sports retirement with any great degree of permanency and, while St-Pierre did stress that he is retired for good, he did imply that if Dana White was to offer him a blockbuster bout in future he would entertain it as he would any other business opportunity.

"I don’t know where I will be, mentally, the state of mind, in my life, in a few months," St-Pierre said.

"I don’t know. For me, it’s retirement now. I don’t want those other guys to call me out, because I’m out. If something happens and Dana calls me back with something interesting, we’ll see. Like a movie scenario, 'Oh! He’s coming back!' We’ll see, but right now I’m not thinking about it."