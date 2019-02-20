'After this fight, you can retire': Khabib teases hero GSP with November swan song

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to the news of the impending retirement of MMA icon Georges St-Pierre by touting the mouth-watering prospect of the two meeting in November for the Russian's title.

Strong reports surfaced on Wednesday that the Canadian all-time great and former welterweight and middleweight UFC king will announce his retirement from the sport at a presser on Thursday, calling time on a legendary career.

A fight between lightweight ruler Khabib and St-Pierre, whom the Dagestan native has singled out as a 'hero' making his way in the game, has long been mooted, with Khabib admitting a match-up would be integral to his plan to leave a legacy in MMA.

In an Instagram response to the reports, Khabib had this to say: "Let’s do it in November. After this fight you can retire. I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you, and I believe showed that to you George when you were in Moscow," he wrote.

"But, it would be honor for me to share Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time. Let’s do it 155 lbs, or I give away 5lbs to you, cause you newer done 155.

"Well, it’s your choice 155 or 160, Montreal, NYC, Moscow or Abu Dhabi. Send me location my Friend."