UCL: Ronaldo endures torrid return as Atletico maul Juventus 2-0 in Madrid (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo had a dismal return to Madrid as his Juventus side went down 2-0 to Atletico in the UEFA Champions League last 16. To add insult to injury, the Spanish side's second goal deflected off the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo was making his return to the Spanish capital following his $100 million summer move to Turin from Madrid giants Real, to face arch rivals Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - the venue for this season's final.

After a goalless first half, on loan striker Alvaro Morata, a former Ronaldo teammate at Santiago Bernabeu, had what seemed like a perfectly good header ruled out for a push in the buildup and after some deliberation, a prospective opener was chalked off.

Nevertheless, Atletico did eventually take the lead; after a scramble in the goalmouth from a corner, the ball dropped to Jose Gimenez was on hand to slot home on 78 minutes, prompting a choice celebration from manger Diego Simeone.

Captain Diego Godin poked into an empty net when the ball broke free from a throng of players in the box after a free kick was floated in to double the lead on 83 minutes. A replay showed his effort took a deflection off the five-time Balon d'Or winner, much to his chagrin.

Atletico held on for the win, which could have been by a bigger margin. Diego Costa missed a golden one-on-one chance, and also could have had a penalty had the referee deemed a foul on the striker had happened inside the area, but instead judged the motion of the player had simply carried him into the penalty box, and instead have a free kick.

The Twitterati was quick to poke fun at Ronaldo, who endured an unfamiliarly quiet game with surprisingly few touches or chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored just 1 goal in his past 9 Champions League games, after scoring 11 in his previous 8.



In the day's other match, Manchester City came from behind away to Schalke to win 3-2 in Germany, despite defender Nicolas Otamendi being sent off in the 68th minute with the score at 2-1 to the home side.

