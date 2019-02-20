'Marina out!': Chelsea fans turn on 'most powerful woman in football' Granovskaia amid poor form

Following frustration with manager Maurizio Sarri and a string of below-par signings, Chelsea fans have begun to question Marina Granovskaia, mastermind behind the transfers and also known as "the most powerful woman in football."

Amid a run of poor results, which has left the club languishing in sixth in the English Premier League table, Chelsea fans have seemingly grown tired of bashing besieged manager Maurizio Sarri and his brand of 'Sarri ball', and have instead begun to question the tact of the London club's hierarchy.

Bearing the brunt of the stick is the club director who brought Sarri to West London from Serie A side Napoli – Russian-Canadian Marina Granovskaia, who has been dubbed "the most powerful woman in football" by UK media.

In 2017, Granovskaia brokered a deal for Nike to become Chelsea's main sponsor and shirt provider, sealing a £60 million ($78 million) per-year shirt sponsorship which runs until 2032.

But it isn't the big bucks deals that have rubbed fans up the wrong way. Granovskaia also has the final say on player recruitment and managerial appointments, meaning many have questioned her decision to employ Sarri and a host of other underperforming players.

It has been reported that her judgement has come under the scrutiny of some members of the Chelsea board, who also share the concern of the supporters.

Social media users have been quick to call for her to follow Sarri out the door should the Italian boss face the axe at the Bridge, which seems highly likely, with one prominent fan assuming she is "running the club into the ground," another even launching a 'Marina Out' hashtag on Twitter.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia - a close ally of Roman Abramovich - is also under the spotlight as she championed the Sarri appointment and recent transfer windows and signings have left the squad in poor shape. #CFC (Mirror) — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) February 19, 2019

I promise you all one thing we will not allow Marina Granovskaia to run this club any further into the ground. The waste of over £200m on players who don't play, the poor structure at the club and the hiring of a manager who SHE hired and is not changing. It stops now. #MarinaOut — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) February 19, 2019

Sarri is neither a Manager nor a Coach because he lack "Plan B". A coach that don't know how to change game can't earn anything. I can't remember last rivalry Man Utd beat us at Bridge. Fuck for philosophy, I don't buy it in first instance.Marina Granovskia should be sack first — Yakub Adedotun (@brainbehindit) February 19, 2019

According to reports, Chelsea director of football Marina Granovskaia's judgement is being questioned by some key figures at the club. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) February 16, 2019

Some weeks ago I wrote about Marina Granovskia’s been a total scam to Chelsea in the way she handles her duties — bammy_raq (@bammy22053254) February 16, 2019

I’m sorry to break your hearts but Marina Granovskaia is not going anywhere. She is running the club in Roman’s absence. He doesn’t trust anybody else. End of story. pic.twitter.com/WYbAaGaoP5 — Singa (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) February 20, 2019

get out of my club Marina Granovskaia#Marinaout — Yousif Hassan (@yousku_6) February 18, 2019

Marina Granovskaia should face the sack too. She's the worst chief executive ever in the history of a football club. — Arddi (@FanaticBlue) February 18, 2019

The under-fire Blues manager, however, is looking for a long-term in the Chelsea hot seat, but admitted he has not spoken to Granovskaia about his position.

"I have to think I will be the manager of ​Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure [I will be] but I have to think this, because I have to work and I want to work with a long-term target," he told the Chelsea FC website.

With Chelsea also having been recently humiliated 6-0 by rivals Manchester City, and dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, fans have grown impatient with the club's current lack of direction.

Chelsea and Sarri cannot afford the misery of their poor league form to be compounded by failure in Europe, where they face Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, after which the daunting prospect of an English League Cup final return against City awaits on Sunday.