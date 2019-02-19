'F*** Sarri-Ball': Fans turn on Maurizio Sarri as pressure mounts on under-fire Chelsea boss

The Stamford Bridge fans made no secret of their feelings towards beleaguered boss Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea crashed out of the FA Cup at home against Manchester United on Monday night.

Goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba ended Chelsea's FA Cup hopes as the pressure continued to mount on the 60-year-old Blues boss.

Fans chanted "F*** Sarri-Ball" as Chelsea exited the competition at the Last 16 stage as the Stamford Bridge faithful showed their discontent at the club's current situation under the former Napoli boss.

Sarri's tactics and team selection have come under criticism in recent weeks as the team has struggled to keep pace with the Premier League's front runners.

They were thrashed 4-0 at Bournemouth, then hammered 6-0 at Manchester City - their biggest defeat in 28 years.

Fans were hoping a return to the home comforts of Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup clash with United would prove to be a welcome distraction from some worrying displays in the league, but a 2-0 reverse to the Red Devils in a game where United held the Blues at arm's length throughout the contest only served to make matters worse.

And now it seems only a matter of time before the former Napoli boss is handed his exit papers and shown the Stamford Bridge door.

After a turbulent end to the Antonio Conte era at Chelsea, hopes were high that Sarri's arrival - and his high-pace, high-pressure 'Sarri-Ball' playing style - would be a good fit for the Premier League giants.

But Chelsea sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, outside the European qualification places and some 15 points off Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the division.

And fans and pundits alike are now queueing up to sound the death knell to the Italian's tenure at the club.

And if the camera shots of chairman Bruce Buck during the United game are anything to go by, Sarri's time at the club may soon be coming to an end.