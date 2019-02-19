54 shots, 0 goals: Reaction to night of UCL deadlock as Liverpool, Bayern, Lyon & Barca draw blanks

The Champions League promised much but ultimately delivered little for football fans on Tuesday night, despite the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski all being in action.

Both Liverpool versus Bayern Munich and Lyon against Barcelona ended deadlocked at 0-0, despite the two games seeing a combined 54 attempts on target between them.

Thirty of those attempts came in the last 16 first leg between Lyon and Barcelona in France. The Catalan club mustered 25 shots, but a muzzled Messi and misfiring Suarez meant Lyon held the visitors at bay.

Barca themselves had ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for maintaining a clean sheet, with one astonishing early safe in particular when he directed a long-range Martin Terrier rocket onto the crossbar.

Ter Stegen is in some form right now. Damn this is beautiful 🔥pic.twitter.com/YmVpOeWsPh — Matt Pyzdrowski (@MattPyzdrowski) February 19, 2019

Messi was uncharacteristically off the mark from deadball situations, while strike partner Suarez continued his woeful form away from home in the competition.

Luis Suárez has failed to score in his last 16 UCL away games:



❌ vs BATE

❌ vs Arsenal

❌ vs Atlético

❌ vs Gladbach

❌ vs Man City

❌ vs Celtic

❌ vs PSG

❌ vs Juve

❌ vs Sporting

❌ vs Olympiacos

❌ vs Juve

❌ vs Chelsea

❌ vs Roma

❌ vs Spurs

❌ vs Inter

❌ vs Lyon



😳 pic.twitter.com/7dhICLKQ1K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 19, 2019

Despite that, Barca will still remain favorites heading into the second leg at Camp Nou in March. Lyon will welcome back danger man Nabil Fekir for that tie, and will also fancy their chances of sneaking an away goal.

At Anfield it was a meeting of two teams boasting 10 titles between them in European club football’s top competition, but neither managed to find the net.

Liverpool pressed the harder of the two in front of a strangely subdued home crowd, with Sadio Mane being particularly wasteful with several of the Reds’ 15 attempts on goal.

Bayern themselves had chances through some patchy Liverpool defending in the first half, while former Arsenal outcast Serge Gnabry looked dangerous for Bayern throughout.

Ultimately the Germans will head into the second leg the happier of the two, even if it was an off-night away from home in the Champions League knockout stages for their star front man Lewandowski.

12 - Robert #Lewandowski's 12 away games for FC Bayern in the knockout stage of the Champions League:



Liverpool ❌

Real Madrid ❌

Sevilla ❌

Besiktas ❌

Real Madrid ⚽️

Arsenal ⚽️

Atletico Madrid ❌

Benfica ❌

Juventus ❌

Barcelona ❌

Porto ❌

Shakhtar ❌



Homesick. #LFCFCB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 19, 2019

0 - Each of Bayern Munich’s last three visits to Anfield in European competition have finished 0-0, with the Germans now having failed to score in all four of their away games against Liverpool. Null. pic.twitter.com/TSw30k59mK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2019

But for Champions League fans expecting some goal-filled action, they were left pondering a night to forget.

No goals tonight pic.twitter.com/LAdCeUoZsL — Omar Momani (@omomani) February 19, 2019

What kind of Champions League night is this? No goals. — ¥TH (@YinTheHermit) February 19, 2019

They will hope for more when the action resumes on Wednesday night with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Madrid to face Atletico with new club Juventus, while Schalke host Pep Guardiola's slick Manchester City.