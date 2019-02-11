He’s back! Jose Mourinho returns to RT for new Champions League show (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho is returning to football with RT for a special new show offering coverage of the UEFA Champions League, following the revered Portuguese manager’s popular stint with us during last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

As the world discusses what comes next for ‘The Special One’, RT has the answer as we can announce that Mourinho will be on your screens with a new fortnightly show, ‘On the touchline with Jose Mourinho’, which kicks off on March 7.

The show will offer unique analysis from the Portuguese managerial great on all the week’s Champions League action, as well as special insight into the biggest talking points in the world of football.

The opening show will air just after the first set of Champions League last 16 second-leg matches have been concluded, and Mourinho will remain with us until the tournament final in Madrid on June 1.

Mourinho filmed the promo for the new show when he paid a much-discussed recent visit to Russia, where he attended an ice hockey game.

"I'm going to talk about football on RT, what else did you think I was going to do?" Mourinho joked after teasing viewers with the idea that he might be open to a switch in sports.

One of the greatest managers of his or any other generation, Mourinho has tasted Champions League success first-hand on two occasions, winning the tournament with Porto in 2004 and again with Inter Milan in 2010.

The 56-year-old boasts an array of titles from his time in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, where he has worked with the biggest and best names in the game.

Mourinho is a man in demand, but RT has again secured the sought-after punditry services of one of the best footballing minds on the planet.

So be sure to tune in on March 7 for the big kick-off, and follow us here on RT.com as we bring you all the latest football news!