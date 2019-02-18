Skating 200km in under 8 hours: Russian smashes marathon record across frozen Lake Baikal (VIDEO)

Russian extreme skater Yakov Frenklakh has set a sensational new record in the “Ice Storm” marathon race held on the frozen expanse of Lake Baikal, the largest reservoir of fresh water in the world.

The athlete completed the exhausting 205km-race (127 miles) in seven hours 56 minutes and 45 seconds, smashing the previous record set by Alexander Ptsarev last year by more than two hours.

Dozens of extreme racers from Russia, Germany, Switzerland and the USA undertook the arduous ride on Baikal’s slippery surface using bicycles, skates or ski poles which helped the participants to go through snow-covered segments of the marathon distance.

Frenklakh was the first skater to cross the finish the line, while Ilya Martynov won the bicycle race, clocking a time of eight hours and 31 minutes.

“Ice storm” is an annual event which unites daredevil skaters and riders who test their skills and stamina at the world's biggest natural skating ring.

Baikal, which remains frozen from around January to May, attracts tourists and athletes from all corners of the world to take part in exotic sporting events held on the crystal clear surface of the world’s deepest lake.

Last weekend Russian Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova put on a spectacular show on Baikal’s ice, perfectly penciling skating figures on the transparent ice of the Siberian lake.

Next month the frozen lake will be converted into a golf course, offering tournament participants to swap traditional grass lawn for the cold ice of Baikal.

The Ice Golf tournament will be played in accordance with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club rules, bringing together both amateur and professional golfers who attempt to hole putts on the frozen lake.