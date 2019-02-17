‘Ramos being Ramos’: Real skipper picks up 25th career red card in shock defeat against Girona

Sergio Ramos picked up a late red card as his team slumped to a shock 2-1 La Liga defeat to Girona at the Bernabeu.

Ramos was dismissed by referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández for a second bookable offence as Real desperately pushed for an equalizer in the 90th minute.

The Real skipper, 32, was adjudged to have connected with a Girona defender while attempting an overhead kick, despite replays showing that there was minimal contact.

Ramos had earlier been booked for handling the ball as he gave away a 65th-minute penalty which allowed Cristhian Stuani to level the score for Girona, after Casemiro had given the home team a first-half lead.

Portu gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes later in front of a shocked Bernabeu, and despite a late surge which saw Real come close from a header by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was up for an injury-time corner, Santiago Solari’s side couldn’t find a way through.

The result means Real sit third in the league, two points behing city rivals Atletico and nine behind Barcelona, who beat Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday.

Real skipper Ramos was making his 601st appearance for the club – moving him to joint fifth on the all-time list – but marked the occasion with an unwanted card.

His late red was the 25th of his career, and meant he would not repeat his remarkable personal achievement of 2018 during which he went a whole year without being sent off.

The result was a setback for Solari, after his team looked to have picked up some kind of momentum in recent weeks, beating Atletico in the Madrid derby last weekend and defeating Ajax in their Champions League last 16 first leg in Amsterdam during the week.

That game was also marked by Ramos controversy, over allegations he deliberately picked up a booking so that he would miss the second leg before the slate was wiped clean.

Ramos' red card on Saturday reportedly means he will miss the trip to Levante, but not the Copa Del Rey Clasico against Barca on February 27.

Girona's shock win moves them up to 15th in the La Liga table, four points above the relegation zone.