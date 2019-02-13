Conor McGregor teammate Artem Lobov inks deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships

'The Russian Hammer' Artem Lobov has become the latest ex-UFC fighter to try his hand at Bare Knuckle Boxing after signing a deal with the world's first sanctioned, legal bare knuckle promotion.

Lobov, who requested his release from the UFC in January after a three-and-a-half year stint with the promotion, will make his debut for Bare Knuckle FC against fellow UFC alum Jason Knight at an event on April 20.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Lobov has signed a three-fight, six-figure contract with the promotion.

Artem (@RusHammerMMA) Lobov has signed a three-fight, six-figure deal with Bare Knuckle FC, Lobov told ESPN. His debut will be against former UFC fighter Jason Knight on April 20. He also gets PPV points. The deal allows him to sign with an MMA promotion, as well. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 13, 2019

It is understood that Lobov will be given pay-per-view points as part of the deal, meaning that his contract dictates that he gets a slice of the broadcast revenue. The terms of the deal also state that Lobov is free to negotiate with other organizations, be it in MMA, boxing or otherwise.

Bare Knuckle FC made history in their first event by becoming the first legal, fully-sanctioned bare knuckle boxing event to take place on US soil since 1889. Since then, the fledgling organization has added well-known MMA competitors like Bec Rawlings, Kendall Grove, Chris Lytle - and now Lobov - to their ranks.

Lobov's bare knuckle debut in April will represent his first fight since leaving the UFC earlier this year. Lobov requested his release from the promotion after being frustrated by attempts to book a fight in March.

He revealed in a recent interview that Bellator had expressed an interest in signing the SBG Ireland man, who is a longtime friend and training partner of former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Lobov's opponent on April 20, Jason Knight, owns a 20-6 professional record in MMA, though four of those losses have come in has last four bouts - including a decision loss to Lobov training partner Makwan Amirkhani in Liverpool, England, last May.