Sala tragedy put off potential new Cardiff signings, says boss Warnock

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock said his side's transfer window slowed to a near halt after the tragic incident that saw Emiliano Sala's flight disappear last week.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker had signed for the Bluebirds from Nantes in a club-record deal and was on a flight from France to Wales to join up with the club.

But the plane carrying him disappeared from radar near the Channel Islands and search efforts have failed to locate the missing player or the pilot.

Speaking in the lead-up to Cardiff's Premier League clash with Bournemouth, Warnock revealed the tragic circumstances surrounding the club made the remainder of the transfer window a "difficult" time.

"One or two of the strikers we were talking about did not really want to come in the circumstances," explained Warnock during a pre-match press conference on Friday.

"They didn’t want to come in after what’s happened. So it’s been a very difficult window."

The Bluebirds did secure the signature of Leandro Bacuna on deadline day, and Warnock said he was happy to get the player into the club before the window closed on Thursday night.

"We were fortunate we managed to get Bacuna over the line," he said.

"He’s a player I like and I’ve watched over the last three years.

"He can play wherever the need is. I’ve seen him at right back, left back playing in central midfield and also on the right wing. He’s versatile."

Efforts to locate Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson continue, after seat cushions that "likely" came from the plane were found washed up on a French beach this week.