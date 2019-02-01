Boxed out: Anthony Joshua's Wembley return 'set to be scrapped'

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's planned return to the ring in April looks set to be scrapped, according to the fighter's promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 29-year-old was set to fight at Wembley Stadium on April 13, but Hearn revealed that he has been unable to secure a suitable opponent for that date, with Joshua's next bout likely to be pushed back a month or two.

Also on rt.com 'Maybe they don’t want us that bad': Anthony Joshua promoter doubts Wilder camp's interest in fight

Fellow countryman Dillian Whyte and American contender Jarrell Miller are both in the frame to face Joshua next, and Hearn revealed there are two different options available for his next fight.

"The main thing is it looks like 13 April is unlikely," Hearn told IFL TV.

"I think Dillian thinks for a fight like that, he'd want a bit more time.

"So, if we do the Whyte fight, I think we move it to May or June anyway.

"But the Jarrell Miller fight is very close for June at Madison Square Garden."

Joshua's last outing saw him stop Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

That bout was the first of a two-fight deal struck with the world-famous football stadium. But after being unable to secure an opponent for the alotted second date of April 13, it seems a bout later in the year may require a different venue.

If that opponent was Whyte, the bout would likely be taken to an alternative stadium or arena venue in the UK, while a contest with Miller may see Joshua head to New York to fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The possibility of Joshua facing WBC world champion Deontay Wilder or former champion Tyson Fury remains unlikely, with the pair seemingly set to face off in an eagerly-anticipated rematch later this year.