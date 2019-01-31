Too hot to handle: Tennis star Yastremska reveals losing battle in Thailand... with the local food

Ukrainian tennis starlet Dayana Yastremska revealed her toughest opponent in Thailand during the Toyota Thailand Open - the spicy local cuisine.

The 18-year-old surged into the quarter-finals of the tournament in Hua Hin after registering her second straight-sets win of the competition as she continues her rise up the tennis rankings following her impressive display at the Australian Open.

A tearful Yastremska was knocked out in Melbourne at the last 32 stage by Serena Williams earlier in the month and was consoled by the American star, who told her: "You did amazing! Don't cry!"

Since her heartbreaking defeat to the multi-time Grand Slam winner, the 18-year-old has bounced back brilliantly and looks in fine form so far in Thailand.

Yastremska swept aside Arantxa Rus with ease in the first round 6-0, 6-3 before dispatching Peng Shuai 6-1, 6-4 in just 73 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.

"It was a good match," Yastremska said after her victory.

"I guess the beginning was really good. I felt very comfortable on the court, but in the second set I felt a little bit weak.

"I don't know why, but I just couldn't find my game. But I was trying to continue to play and stay calm and stable in my mind and find my rhythm."

Despite her relatively straightforward progression through the tournament so far, Yastremska revealed she has been struggling off-court with the spiciness of the local food.

"It's my first time in Thailand. I love it a lot," she said.

"The first day tried Thai food it was so spicy. I burned my mouth!

"Then I said, 'OK that's enough for the week,' and I've been asking every time 'No spicy! No spicy!'

"I don't know how you guys eat that spicy food!"

"I burned my mouth!"@D_Yastremska loves Thailand - but is not so keen on the Thai food!



😂😂@ThailandOpenHHpic.twitter.com/mGK0UlkjtU — WTA (@WTA) January 30, 2019

The Ukrainian teenager, who is seeded eighth for the tournament, will steer clear of the spicy food as she hopes to go all the way to the final in Hua Hin.

Yastremska's next challenge sees her face the competition's top seed, Spain's Garbine Muguruza, with a place in the semi-finals the prize for the winner.