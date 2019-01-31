UFC fighter arrested amid probe into organized crime, kidnapping & drug trafficking

Polish UFC heavyweight Adam Wieczorek was among a group of 10 people of arrested amid an investigation into organized crime, robbery, assault and drug trafficking in the city of Chorzow.

As the Polish Police official Twitter account announced on Wednesday, Wieczorek, 26, was arrested among a group of football hooligans under the name of Psycho Fans, associated with the football team Ruch Chorzow's fan movement.

Sukces CBŚ @PolskaPolicja Zatrzymaliśmy kolejnych pseudokibiców Ruchu Chorzów z grupy Psycho Fans. W tym gronie jest znany zawodnik UFC Adam W. i założyciel Stowarzyszenia Kibiców Ruchu Chorzów "Niebiescy".https://t.co/m4i5AqdiUI — Polska Policja 🇵🇱💯 (@PolskaPolicja) January 30, 2019

As reported by Polish outlet Wyborcza.pl, police have been investigating the group, members of which are accused of organized crime, kidnapping, drug trafficking, assault and robbery cases, for the last two years. According to the same outlet, the arrests on Tuesday were made with the support of anti-terrorist forces.

The Chorzow native, Wieczorek who has a record of 10 victories and two defeats in professional MMA, made a successful debut in the UFC octagon in 2017, defeating veteran Anthony Hamilton in Sidney, Australia.

In the following year he fought twice in the US promotion, recording a submission victory in April, and a decision loss, when noticeably taking part in the pay-per-view UFC 230 card at New York's Madison Square Garden in November.