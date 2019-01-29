HomeSport News

‘My motivation has dropped:’ chess legend Vladimir Kramnik announces retirement at 43

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 21:44 Edited time: 29 Jan, 2019 21:46
Russian chess player Vladimir Kramnik © REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Prominent Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik has decided to end his professional chess career explaining that he wants “to try doing something else” since his motivation as a chess player has “significantly dropped.”

The 43-year-old former champion publicly announced his retirement at Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands. In what turned out to be his career-ending competition, Kramnik finished last, in 14th place.

“I already decided to finish my professional chess career a couple of months ago and now, after having played my last tournament, I would like to announce it publicly,” Kramnik said.

The life of a professional chess player was a great journey and I am very thankful to chess for all it has given me. It has sometimes been difficult, sometimes more successful than I could ever imagine, but in any case, it has been a priceless human experience for me. I have always tried my best to give it all from my side, being fully involved in it while working and playing chess,” he added.

The chess legend, who was undefeated from 2000 until 2008, revealed that having won all the major chess tournaments, he became less motivated for victories and decided to concentrate on other activities beyond professional sport.

But I have also expressed in interviews before that I would like to try doing something else one day, and since my chess player motivation has dropped significantly in recent months, it feels like the right moment for it,” Kramnik said.

The grandmaster mentioned, however, that he might participate in rapid or blitz chess tournaments and take part in events connected with chess to “popularize the great game.”

Kramnik, who is Russia’s last world chess champion, shot to fame in 2000, when he defeated his compatriot and outstanding chess master Garry Kasparov to claim the world title, which he retained for seven years.

Vladimir Kramnik (L) and Gary Kasparov (R), London October 31, 2000 © REUTERS / Jonathan Evans

The player’s improbable long-lasting winning streak was dubbed “the Kramnik era” as he successfully defended his title each year until 2008, when he was dethroned by India’s Viswanathan Anand.

In 2013, Kramnik was close to entering the world chess championship but lost the tough selection battle to Norwegian talent Magnus Carlsen.

Following the announcement, tributes from the chess community have poured in for the legendary grandmaster.

