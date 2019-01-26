Gutsy Osaka fights off Kvitova to win Australian Open title in Melbourne epic

Naomi Osaka fought off a Petra Kvitova comeback to win the Australian Open title as the Japanese 21-year-old claimed back-to-back Grand Slam titles and took the world number one spot on a night of high drama in Melbourne.

Osaka, seeded fourth, gave up three championship points in the second set to allow eighth seed Kvitova back into the match before remarkably regaining her composure to run out winner, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

The Japanese star adds the Australian Open title to her victory at the US Open last year, also climbing to the top of the women’s rankings.

The spiritied Kvitova ultimately emerged on the wrong side of a fiercely competitive contest, failing to cap a fairytale comeback following her career-threatening stabbing in a home robbery two years ago.

In an epic contest at Rod Laver Arena, a tense first set went with serve although Kvitova was forced to save two set points to take it into a tie-break.

Osaka pressed her initiative to dominate the tie-break 7-2 and take the first set 7-6 – causing her Czech opponent to drop a set for the first time in Melbourne this year.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 28, showed characteristic guts in hitting back straight away in the second set, breaking Osaka in her first service game – but the shift in momentum proved short-lived.

The Japanese youngster showed her own mettle in breaking break immediately, then levelling things up on her own serve as a see-saw encounter played out in front of an enthralled crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka then broke Kvitova to love in the next game as the Czech’s night began to unravel in the face of relentless pressure from her Japanese opponent.

Kvitova somehow staved off three championship points on her own serve, although Osaka still held the chance to serve for the set, match and championship.

But Osaka appeared to let nerves get the better of her as Kvitova then broke back in an incredible twist to a match that had seemed done and dusted.

Kvitova then held serve before Osaka suffered a meltdown with the ball in hand, handing the Czech the set 7-5 with a double fault.

The Japanese star slumped off court with a towel over her head to take what appeared to be a timeout, as she attempted to regather her composure before the deciding set in what was turning into an epic contest under the Melbourne lights.

Osaka then steadied the ship on her own serve before breaking Kvitova as she somehow surged back into the match at exactly the right time.

Kvitova was suddenly the one on the ropes, saving break points at 4-2 as Osaka threatened to run away with the title.

The Czech managed to hold serve twice more to keep herself in the game, although Osaka made no mistake in serving for the title the second time around, clinchng the third set 6-4, and with it a first Australian Open title.

Osaka also had the added pride of becoming the first-ever Asian women's world number one.