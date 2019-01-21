‘Care factor zero’: Serena's mom causes internet stir with 'poker face' reaction to daughter’s win

Australian Open fans have been left bemused by Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price, who was caught sitting stern-faced and emotionless while her team erupted in celebration following Serena's hard-fought win over Simona Halep.

Former world number one Serena won a nail-biting three-set match against current world number one and tournament first seed Halep to reach the quarterfinals of the season-opening Grand Slam.

While the match’s high tension kept every member of Serena’s supporting box on the edge of their seats, Price remained completely calm and impassive, as if uninterested in what had just happened on court.

Also on rt.com Serena survives 3-set thriller to reach Australian Open QF, remains on track for 24th Grand Slam

Following Williams’ triumphant win, her entire team, including sister Venus and coach Patrick Mouratoglou, burst into wild celebrations. However, Price offered no reaction to her daughter’s win and continued to sit poker-faced amid the madness unfolding around her.

Price’s ice cold reaction received a mixed bag on social media with many joking that she is so used to her daughter’s victories that nothing surprises her anymore.

She has seen it all. Nothing new. — Miss B (@BuyiswaDyantyi2) January 21, 2019

She’s like... “why y’all surprised?” — I’m Rachel Kolisi (@chumaninande) January 21, 2019

Used to it — Johnte Mwai (@iamjohnte_) January 21, 2019

She’s like: “this ain’t even the final, I don’t have to get up for this!” — #Serena24 #Tiafoe (@MrsPancakes2011) January 21, 2019

🤣 Serena's mom has been watching Tennis all her life. She's tired. Let her be. — Zsa Zsa Gabored (@Felicity_M2) January 21, 2019

Others suggested that it was rather weird not to at least stand up and applaud her daughter after becoming the oldest player to defeat the world number one at a Grand Slam at 37, and remaining on course for a record-equaling 24th major.

Serena's mom is a mood while we were all screaming and jumping including Anna Wintour she was just sitted minding her own business😂😂 #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/okjRE1xN28 — Caroline (@Carokaylin) January 21, 2019

Gotta love Serena’s mom’s reaction after the match — Meh...she only beat the world No 1 😂 #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/9Uhl0THIkp — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) January 21, 2019

Serena’s mom with a zero reaction to her win. Stays seated while the whole box stands up applauding. Even looks away. Weird #AusOpen — Jacob Towne (@JTowne7) January 21, 2019

Is it just me or is Serena’s mum asleep in the box while her daughter is playing a thriller of a match? pic.twitter.com/lOSrc87vtf — Jarrod Payne (@paynejarrod_6) January 21, 2019

Is Serena’s mum actually alive in the player’s box ? #weekendatBernies — Steve (@stephenc24) January 21, 2019

Sixteenth-seed and tournament favorite Williams will now face seventh-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the last eight in Melbourne, after gaining some retribution over Romanian Halep, who defeated her elder sister Venus in the previous round.