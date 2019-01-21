HomeSport News

‘Care factor zero’: Serena's mom causes internet stir with 'poker face' reaction to daughter’s win

Published time: 21 Jan, 2019 14:28 Edited time: 21 Jan, 2019 14:39
US tennis coach Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams © AFP / Glyn KIRK
Australian Open fans have been left bemused by Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price, who was caught sitting stern-faced and emotionless while her team erupted in celebration following Serena's hard-fought win over Simona Halep.

Former world number one Serena won a nail-biting three-set match against current world number one and tournament first seed Halep to reach the quarterfinals of the season-opening Grand Slam.

While the match’s high tension kept every member of Serena’s supporting box on the edge of their seats, Price remained completely calm and impassive, as if uninterested in what had just happened on court.

Following Williams’ triumphant win, her entire team, including sister Venus and coach Patrick Mouratoglou, burst into wild celebrations. However, Price offered no reaction to her daughter’s win and continued to sit poker-faced amid the madness unfolding around her.

Price’s ice cold reaction received a mixed bag on social media with many joking that she is so used to her daughter’s victories that nothing surprises her anymore.

Others suggested that it was rather weird not to at least stand up and applaud her daughter after becoming the oldest player to defeat the world number one at a Grand Slam at 37, and remaining on course for a record-equaling 24th major.

Sixteenth-seed and tournament favorite Williams will now face seventh-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the last eight in Melbourne, after gaining some retribution over Romanian Halep, who defeated her elder sister Venus in the previous round. 

