Gruesome scenes as MMA fighter’s nose explodes, causing rivals to slip in blood-soaked cage (VIDEO)

The middleweight title bout between MMA fighters Chris Curtis and Matt Dwyer turned into a gruesome bloodbath in Canada on Friday night, after Dwyer’s nose erupted following a crunching right hand from his opponent.

The pair were meeting in the Z Promotions Fight Night 9 event in Alberta when the gory scenes played out.

With both having landed heavy shots in the opening three rounds, Curtis connected with a huge right to splatter Dwyer’s nose in the fourth, starting a seemingly endless flow of blood.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / PICTURES

Here's the height of the Curtis/Dwyer crime scene. They were literally sliding around in all the blood. (no sound) pic.twitter.com/fHtyaUTxFT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 26, 2019

US fighter Curtis, 31, was heard saying “there’s so much blood” to his cornerman as the pair slipped around on the claret-soaked canvas.

UFC veteran Dwyer incredibly managed to continue and even posed problems for Curtis as the pair went all out in the fifth round.

‘The Action Man’ Curtis went on to win via a unanimous points decision at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, improving his record to 20-5 overall.

The fighter, who formerly appeared on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series but was not taken on by the UFC, also became a ZPromotions ‘champ champ’, adding the vacant middleweight strap to his welterweight title.

Canadian fighter Dwyer was left to patch up his nose and also saw his record slip to 11-5 overall.