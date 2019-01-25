‘She didn’t even remove the decorations:’ Russian Olympic skier ‘attacks woman with Christmas tree’

Russian former Olympic champion skier Olga Danilova has been accused of attacking a school principle with a Christmas tree during a meeting, “without even taking the decorations off.”

Ekaterina Shagova, the head of a sports school named in Danilova’s honor in Vladimir Region, said that the two-time Olympic winner had called a meeting at the end of December to discuss current issues regarding teaching processes.

READ MORE: IOC 'disappointed,' decides against appeal as Olympic champion Legkov cleared of doping

Danilova, 48, was reportedly disappointed with the education process, and allegedly accused the principle of incompetence. She was also said to be dissatisfied with the level of student activities at the school.

According to Shagova, when she reminded Danilova that she hadn’t visited the school for five years, the retired champion seized a nearby Christmas tree, using it to attack her “without taking off the decorations.”

Danilova, in return, also accused that the principle of physical assault, confirming that there had been a conflict between them.

Many details of the incident remain unclear, and police have refused to open an investigation as a medical examination of both women did not reveal any signs of the alleged assault.

Danilova was a member of the invincible Russian skiing team which dominated in the mid-90s. She won three Olympic medals at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, including two golds in the women’s mass start and 4x5km relay race.

However, after the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City she was slapped with a two-year ban for doping and was stripped of all the medals won at the Games.