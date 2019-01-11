‘It’s not your sweet pussycat!’ Ukrainian tennis star bitten by pet wild cat (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian tennis ace Alexandr Dolgopolov has learned firsthand what it feels like to get attacked by a predator after his serval cat mercilessly sank its teeth into the player’s leg.

The former world number 13 shared a photo on his Instagram page showing four bite marks on his leg left by the sharp teeth of his pet.

“Still want a serval?” Dolgopolov captioned the picture. “First make sure you can manage it. This cat requires RESPECT, it’s not your sweet home pussy cat! Teeth look to be nice and straight. Went in perfectly.”

Commenting on his Instagram post, the tennis player stressed that generally, his pet is quite calm and nice, but "demands" respect from his owner.

Last month, Dolgopolov got back to training following a four-month hiatus caused by a wrist injury.

The troublesome wrist made him skip a major part of the 2018 season, and in August the player decided to undergo surgery to fully recover from the injury and regain previously held positions in tennis.

The enforced break caused him to drop in the ATP rankings to 300th place, meaning he will have to qualify for the major tennis tournaments, including Grand Slams.