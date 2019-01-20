IOC 'disappointed', decide against appeal as Olympic champion Legkov cleared of doping

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its “disappointment” in the Swiss Federal Court Tribunal decision to clear Russian champion skier Alexander Legkov of doping and return his 2014 Sochi Olympics medals.

An IOC press-release dated Friday read: “It is with disappointment that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had been informed of the ruling by the Swiss Federal Court Tribunal rejecting the IOC appeal against the CAS decision dated 23 April 2018 regarding the Russian cross country skier Alexander Legkov."

It went on: "To protect the rights of the clean athletes, the IOC had challenged the CAS decision of 1 February 2018 to uphold the appeal of Mr Legkov against his disqualification following an anti-doping rule violation at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014."

"The anti-doping rule violation was announced on 1 November 2017 by an IOC Disciplinary Commission. Mr Legkov was disqualified from the Games in Sochi; his medals were withdrawn; and he was declared ineligible to be accredited in any capacity for all editions of the Games of the Olympiad and the Olympic Winter Games subsequent to the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

"The IOC received the first reasoned decisions from CAS in late April 2018, and it was decided to appeal the first of the 28 CAS decisions that did not confirm the IOC Disciplinary Commission decisions before the Swiss Federal Tribunal. It was felt that, even if the chances of winning might not be high, given the specific circumstances of the cases, it was still important to appeal the cases to exhaust all possible avenues in order to protect clean athletes."

At the beginning of February 2018, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), fully acquitted 28 of 39 Russian athletes, who were suspected of anti-doping violations at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Southern Russia, ruling there was insufficient evidence.

Legkov was reinstated as Olympic champion upon the decision being overturned, having been disqualified and having his Sochi results annulled by the IOC in November 2017.

During the Games, Legkov underwent three doping tests on February 13, 21 and 23, none of which showed any trace of banned substances.

The IOC maintained that the athlete had submitted earlier negative urine samples, in order to later substitute them with the probes given at the time of the competition.

However CAS resolved that these arguments did not have exact dates, places, witnesses, and most importantly, exact test tubes that were involved in the scheme, and therefore the accusations were baseless.

The IOC emphasized that in future they will retain the right to take the issue to court in the instance new evidence of doping violations by Russian athletes during the Sochi Games should appear.

Christof Wieschemann, lawyer for Legkov, said he was “delighted” that the proceedings against his client, which lasted more than two years, had been “successfully concluded” and that the decision was “correct”.